Mazda2 Hybrid is Mazda’s FIRST Full Hybrid – although it’s actually a Toyota Yaris

The Mazda2 ‘self-charging’ Hybrid arrives to add to the Mazda2 range, although it’s actually a Toyota Yaris in Mazda clothes.

Mazda is adding to the Mazda2 range with a new ‘self-charging’ full hybrid Mazda2, but instead of dropping a proper hybrid powertrain in the current Mazda2, Mazda has taken the Toyota Yaris Hybrid and added a touch of Mazda to the mix to deliver the new Mazda2 Hybrid.

Just as Suzuki has turned the Toyota Corolla into the Suzuki Swace, and the Toyota RAV4 into the Suzuki Across, Mazda has turned to Toyota to build and supply the Mazda2 Hybrid which, although badged Mazda2, has nothing in common with the current Mazda2 ICE model but will be marketed alongside it.

That means the Mazda2 Hybrid comes with exactly the same hybrid powertrain as the Toyota Yaris, mating a 1.5-litre three-pot with 93bhp to an electric motor for a total output of 114bhp, with official economy of over 70mpg, emissions as low as 87g/km and good for 62mph in 9.7 seconds.

Mazda says the Mazda2 Hybrid will be on sale in the UK in spring 2022, although aren’t giving any prices yet. But it seems likely to start just the right side of £20k.