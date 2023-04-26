McLaren 750S REVEALED – it’s a McLaren 720S with tweaks

The McLaren 750S arrives to supplant the McLaren 720S with less weight, more power, better handling and small cosmetic changes.

If you were expecting the new McLaren 750S – revealed as a replacement for the McLaren 720S – to be radically different, you’re either going to be disappointed or resigned to the fact that all McLarens look much the same, even though it’s six years since the 720S was revealed. But there are changes, beyond a bit more power, if you look hard – especially under the skin.

In the looks department, the 750S gets new front and rear bumpers, a new front splitter, a bigger rear wing and narrower eye socket intakes, with increased downforce and better aerodynamic balance.

As McLaren’s nomenclature tells you, power in the 750S is up by 30PS from the 720S, which means an increase from 710bhp to 740bhp thanks to new lightweight pistons and added turbo boost for the 4.0-litre V8, improving the 0-62mph to just 2.8 seconds on the way to 124mph in 7.2 seconds and on to 206mph.

Weight reduction for the 750S is helped with carbon-shelled seats, new forged alloys, lighter glass and instrument display and new springs and dampers, driving is said to be improved with faster steering, shorter final drive and new brake booster, and sound is more dramatic at start-up and during enthusiastic driving thanks to a new lighter exhaust system.

Michael Leiters, McLaren CEO, said:

When you have a car recognised by so many drivers as a benchmark, to do something even better you have to examine every detail and really push hard for improvements that raise the bar again. This is what we have done with the new 750S and the light weight, V8 engine performance and outstanding dynamic abilities combine to deliver a supercar driving experience that hits new heights, with truly exhilarating levels of emotional connection.

The new McLaren 750S and 750S Spider are now available to order with prices starting from around £250k and first deliveries in the autumn.