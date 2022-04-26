Mercedes T-Class, Mercedes’ take on the Renault Kangoo, ARRIVES to challenge the VW Caddy

The new Mercedes T-Class MPV is revealed as Mercedes’ take on the Renault Kangoo and aimed at the VW Caddy’s market.

We’ve actually already seen the new Mercedes T-class – revealed today – as the new electric Mercedes EQT Concept almost a year ago, but now we get the mainstream ICE stuff with the arrival of the regular T-Class.

MPVs may not be the most fashionable of vehicles, but there’s still a market and Mercedes hopes the prestige badge will coax buyers away from the VW Caddy and into the three-pointed star T-Class.

That said, to all intents and purposes the new T-Class is actually a Renault Kangoo with a new Mercedes front end and an interior titivated to give a Mercedes ‘quality’ ambience.

The interior titivations include upgraded seats, Mercedes’ NeoTex faux leather on high-end models, Mercedes steering wheel, new instrument graphics and a 7″ infotainment with the same MBUX functionality as the A-Class.

The new T-Class will be offered in Style and Progressive trims and, initially, a standard wheelbase, although a long-wheelbase version is expected sometime next year.

Powertrain options are the same as the Kangoo, with a 1.3-litre petrol T160 with 101bhp or T180 with 129bhp, with the diesel T160d getting 94bhp and the T180d 114bhp, with a six-speed manual as standard and a seven-speed DCT option.

Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes?Benz Vans, said:

With the new T-Class we are extending our portfolio with a true premium small van that combines roominess and functionality with style and comfort like no other vehicle in this segment. The T-Class is perfect for everyone who needs plenty of space – from active families to sports enthusiasts. With it, we are steadily pursuing our strategic course of growth in the premium segments.

No prices for the new Mercedes T-Class yet, but expect something around a £25k start.