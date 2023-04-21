MG HS SUV gets a bit of an update – but with no price rise

The MG HS SUV – MG’s biggest-selling offering in the UK – gets a facelift for 2023 and new trim levels. And there’s no price increase.

MG is busy building itself as a purveyor of sensibly-priced and quite appealing EVs with the MG4 doing good business with good reviews and the Cyberster electric Roadster now revealed ahead of going in to production.

But aside from the headline EV news, MG still has affordable mainstream ICE offerings, and its biggest seller – the MG HS SUV – is getting a makeover for 2023.

The titivations aren’t enormous, but they do tick the normal facelift to-do boxes with a new front end with new LED headlights, bigger grille, new bumpers front and back, updated tail lights and new alloys.

Trim levels have been given a tweak with SE and Trophy trims replacing the previous Excite and Exclusive, with the MG HS SE starting at £23,495 and coming with Air Con, Sat Nav, 10.1″ infotainment, parking camera, keyless and auto wipers, as well as safety stuff including lane keep, lane departure, blind spot and pedestrian detection.

Move up to the MG HS Trophy, which starts at £25,995, and you also get climate, heated leather seats, privacy glass, better Sound and ambient lighting.

Whichever trim level you choose, the only engine option is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with 160bhp and six-speed manual (there is a seven-speed auto option) and prices are actually no more than the current model – which is impressive.

MG’s David Allison said:

Since launch in 2019, the HS has been a tremendous success with over 36,000 finding homes in the UK It continues to deliver all the benefits of a high quality, comprehensively equipped, large SUV, while undercutting smaller, more modestly equipped options on the market. We believe the latest HS will be even more attractive to customers, especially as we are able to offer it with no increase in price across the range.