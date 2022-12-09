MG4 EV is 2022’s Award-Winning ‘Budget’ electric car STAR

The electric MG4 EV has been mopping awards since it went on sale in September at prices which are more affordable than the competition.

We’ve endlessly bemoaned the cost of electric cars making them a non-starter for the majority of the car-buying public, with even ‘normal’ electric family hatches sitting in the £40-50k range.

At those sorts of prices – and finance options getting expensive as interest rates rise – the idea of paying pushing on £40k for an entry-level ID.3, £45k for an entry-level Kia EV6 and almost as much for a Hyundai Ioniq 5 is just a non-starter for most.

But there is one electric family hatch which does sneak in to the ‘almost affordable’ category and that’s the MG4 EV, with prices starting at a much more reasonable £26k.

With that amount of price discrepancy, you’d expect the MG4 EV to be something of a budget special with enormous compromises to retail at a price not much more than half of the competition, but it’s actually a very able EV with decent specs, decent handling and decent range.

That has seen the MG4 mop up praise and plaudits and a shed load of awards in the few months it’s been on sale this year, including Bargain Car of the Year from Top Gear and a trio of Car of the Year awards too including from Carwow. Carwow’s Mat Wtson said of the MG4 EV:

The MG4 is the best car I’ve driven all year. It looks great on the outside, MG has made huge strides with interior and infotainment quality and it’s a bargain compared with some electric vehicles from mainstream brands. It’s easily one of the best electric cars on sale right now.

To add to the appeal – although it’ll be a chunk more expensive – it looks like there’s a performance MG4 EV on the cards with AWD and 450bhp.

It’s proof that EVs don’t have to be bank-breaking to be appealing.