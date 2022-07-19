MG5 Electric Estate FACELIFT offers more – but costs more too

The electric MG5 EV has been improved and updated and now comes only with long-range battery and prices starting over £30k.

If you want an electric estate car – and you don’t have pockets deep enough to consider a Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo – you really only have one choice – the MG5 EV.

Arriving back in 2020, the MG5 initially came with a 52kWh battery and range of around 200 miles, but last year MG added a long-range battery option with a 61.1kWh battery and range improved to 250 miles, although the price went up to around £28k.

Now, MG has given the MG5 a bit of a makeover with cosmetic tweaks and equipment improvements – and only the long-range battery option – with prices now starting from £30,995.

The cosmetic tweaks are pretty much the standard facelift fodder – although they do a good job of making the MG5 look more appealing – with redesigned front and rear, standard LED headlights, new alloys and new colour options.

The starting point is the MG5 SE (from £30,995) which comes with MG Pilot, LED headlights and taillights, roof rails, parking camera, adaptive cruise, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 16″ alloys.

If you want more kit the MG5 Trophy (from £33,495) adds privacy glass, leather, electric and heated front seats, 17″ alloys, Climate, auto wipers and 360 camera. Interior updates include 10.25″ infotainment

MG’s Guy Pigounakis said:

The continued success of the outgoing MG5 EV model reflected its unique proposition in the marketplace, so we’ve worked extremely hard to identify a suitable balance between equipment upgrades and price. We believe the result represents unbeatable value for money in the current marketplace, and that the new MG5 EV will encourage more drivers than ever to make the switch to zero emissions motoring.