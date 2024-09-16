MINI John Cooper Works E Electric Hot Hatch LEAKED ahead of October debut

The MINI John Cooper Works E – MINI’s new electric Hot Hatch – is leaked online ahead of a debut in October in Paris.

It’s almost exactly a year since MINI revealed the new electric MINI, and the next instalment in the MINI EV story is the arrival in October of the MINI John Cooper Works E. But it’s broken cover a bit early.

The photos of the new MINI JCW E (above and below) come courtesy of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with a few technical details too.

The big news is the power output which rises to 255bhp, which sounds reasonably meaty for a JCW MINI but do remember it weighs a chunk more than an ICE MINI at 1,670kg, so we can’t see it scooting to 62mph under 6.o seconds.

The expected changes to the looks of the JCW E are much as expected, with a big front end, red brake callipers, side skirts, diffuser, roof spoiler, 18″ wheels and a chequered flag at the back.

It seems likely the JCW E will come with the same 49.2kWh battery as the rest of the electric MINI range with range of a bit over 200 miles, and is likely to cost a chunk over £40k.

All will be revealed in Paris next month (October 2024).