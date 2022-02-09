MINI Resolute, Untold and Untamed are MINI’s latest ‘Special Edition’ models

MINI reveals three new special edition models – Resolute, Untamed and Untold – for MINI Hatch, MINI Cluibman and MINI Countryman.

It’s been at least three months since we had a new ‘Special Edition’ MINI, so another one must be due, mustn’t it?

Well, if you’ve been waiting with bated breath to dash off to your local MINI specialist for a new special edition model, you’re in luck – MINI has come up with a trio of ‘Special Edition’ models covering the whole range.

The new Editions are the Resolute for the MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Electric, MINI 5-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible, Untold Edition for the Clubman and Untamed Edition for the Countryman. So all the bases covered.

The MINI Resolute Edition comes with a Rebel Green paint job – previously only available on JCW models – and white roof and mirror caps (they’re black on the Convertible), exterior highlights in Resolute Bronze, bits of Piano Black, bonnet stripes and 17″ or 18″ alloys.

Inside there are sports seats in Black Pearl / Light Chequered fabric/leatherette (plus leather option) ambient LED lighting, gold bits and 8″ touchscreen.

The MINI Clubman Untold Edition gets a Sage Green paint job, JCW-like front and rear aprons, stripes, Jet Black/Refined Brass 18″ alloys, Piano Black exterior highlights, Sports seats in Leather Lounge Sage Green, Sage Green interior highlights, Refined Brass air vent surrounds, Adaptive LED headlights, MINI Driving Modes and Interior Light Package.

The MINI Countryman Untamed Edition gets a Momentum Grey paint job, stripes at the bottom of the doors, black roof rails, and mirrors, Piano Black Exterior option, custom graphics, green leather, Light Package and Excitement Package.

Prices for the MINI Resolute start at £22,040 for the MINI 3-Door Hatch, rising to £34,470 for the MINI Electric, with the MINI CLubman Untold starting from £28,400 and the MINI Countryman Untamed from £29,750. All models are available to order.