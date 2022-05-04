More Aston Martin TURMOIL- Mercedes-AMG’s Tobias Moers OUT, Ferrari’s Amedeo Felisa IN

Just two years after joining Aston Martin as CEO, former AMG boss Tobias Moers is out, to be replaced by ex-Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa.

When Aston Martin’s latest ‘White Knight’ – Lawrence Stroll – rocked up to Gaydon, it looked like things could only get better. But now, just two years after he was appointed as CEO, ex-AMG boss Tobias Moers is out to be replaced by ex-Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as AML try to mix things up again to achieve success.

It would seem that Moers and Stroll had a different vision from one another, presumably with Moers seeking greater integration of all things AMG with Mercedes’ 20 per cent stake in AML, and Stroll looking to make Aston Martin the ‘British Ferrari’.

The change at the top was officially announced as AML revealed a pre-tax loss of £112 million in the first quarter of 2022, with AML confirming not just Moers departure and Felisi’s appointment, but the imminent arrival of former Ferrari man Roberto Fedeli as CTO.

Aston Martin’s statement said:

With Aston Martin set to enter a new phase of growth and development, Amedeo will focus on delivering the Company’s continued strategic objectives, financial targets and roadmap towards electrification. To meet these goals, Amedeo is to implement and lead a new organisational structure with a focus on broadening the technical team through the promotion of internal talent together with added expertise of strategic external hires, identified and set to be announced in the coming weeks.

This could be just the start of more major changes at AML, with plans for an R&D centre in Italy, and rumours that AML could be bought up by Audi or Geely.