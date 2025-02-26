New Alpine A110 R 70 and A110 GTS are the END of ICE A110s

Alpine is celebrating its 70th birthday with new A110 models – the A110 R 70 and A110 GTS – which will be the last ICE A110s.

Alpine says the A110 will be replaced by an electric version in twelve months time so, as a last hurrah for the ICE A110 and a celebration of their 70th anniversary – the A110 ICE offerings have been updated.

The new Alpine A110 R 70 is offered as a run of just 770 units and replaces the current A110 R, coming with ‘A70’ logos on the front wings, fuel cap, door sills and headrests with a numbered plaque denoting its place in the run.

Within that 770 run of cars there’s a more limited run of 70 Caddy Blue, 70 Glacier White and 70 Sismique Red (tricolour colours) with Sabelt bucket seats, 18″ carbon fibre wheels and a 70th-anniversary logo on the roof.

Power comes from a 296bhp four-pot and carbon fibre is used for the plate covering the back window, roof and spoiler.

AS well as the A110 R 70, Alpine has replaced the ‘S’ and ‘GT’ models with a single A110 GTS which gets the ‘S’ chassis setup, a quintet of new colour options, an optional ‘R’ bodykit and the same 292bhp four-pot as the ‘R’.

Philippe Krief, CEO Alpine, said:

Our iconic A110 is available as an exceptional limited edition, the A110 R 70. It is part of the new A110 range, which will be available for the next 12 months before passing the baton to the future electric A110

Prices for the Alpine A110 R 70 – which goes on sale in May, start at a chunky £103,345, the new A110 GTS at £67,311, with the regular A110 still on offer but now costing from £55,160.