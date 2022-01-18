New Aston Martin DBX teased as “The world’s most powerful luxury SUV”

A new, more powerful version of the Aston Martin DBX is to be revealed on 1 February and will be “The world’s most powerful luxury SUV”.

Aston Martin may have new money and new management, but it’s not out of the woods yet and, for now at least, probably being kept viable by sales of the DBX SUV which accounts for more than half of all AML’s sales.

But it’s only 18 months since the first DBX rolled out of Wales, with AML crossing everything and praying it’ll be their ‘Cayenne’ moment and, so far, it seems to be doing okay.

The DBX range has already been increased with a new Straight Six model (but only for China) and we’re expecting a long wheelbase version to arrive as well as a PHEV and a more powerful DBX S. And at least one of them is arriving on 1 February.

We say at least one, because it’s always possible the new DBX being teased as “The world’s most powerful luxury SUV” could be a PHEV version borrowed from the recent Mercedes-AMG GT PHEV boasting more than 800bhp. Which fits with the tease strapline.

If that seems too far fetched, it could be that AML is shoehorning their twin-turbo V12 under the bonnet of the DBX, or turning up the V8’s wick to 11. But to declare this new DBX as the most powerful luxury SUV it’s going to need at least 650bhp.

We’ll find out in a couple of weeks, if not before.