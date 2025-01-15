New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster REVEALED with 656bhp V8 and super-fast roof

Aston Martin takes the roof off the Vantage Coupe to deliver the new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster with a 656bhp twin-turbo V8.

It’s almost a year since the new Aston Martin Vantage Coupe arrived boasting a 30% boost in power from its twin-turbo V8 to deliver 656bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds and on to 202mph.

Now, the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster arrives to join its Coupe sibling.

The Vantage Roadster’s USP is its open-air driving, and here Aston has kept the same super-fast folding roof as the current Roadster which means it can go from open to close – and vice versa – in a very swift 6.8 seconds – perfect for our inclement weather.

But roof open or closed, it’s the performance which thrills, and Aston says the Roadster is as good as the Coupe – and just 60kg heavier – with suspension overhauled with retuned adaptive dampers, carbon-ceramic brakes and almost perfect weight balance.

The exterior tweaks – apart from the roof – see the Coupe’s bumper, grille and headlights carry over from the Coupe, and even the back bumper carries over despite the tweaks from Coupe to Roadster.

The interior is also much the same as the much-improved Coupe’s, with slick new infotainment in a classy interior that finally delivers the quality it always should have, and even actual buttons for Climate and more.

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark, said:

The technical and dynamic capability of New Vantage delivered outstanding performance; far beyond any other preceding Vantage and it is now seen as a true class leading sports car. Vantage Roadster was no different feat in that it is a fully reinvented experience, with all the benefits of the Coupe and no compromise to refinement or performance through meticulous work by our engineering and dynamics teams. Vantage Roadster delivers a world-class roof-down driving experience like no other.

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster should start to arrive in the spring, with price nudging up towards £200k. And that’s before you start getting ‘Q’ to do some titivations.