New Aston Martin Vantage S BOASTS a bit more power and a lot more focus

The new Aston Martin Vantage S arrives as a more focused Vantage with extensive chassis tweaks and a bit more power.

It’s less than 18 months since the new Aston Martin Vantage arrived, boasting a big jump in power from its predecessor and, for the first time, a properly good interior.

Now, Aston Martin returns to the Vantage for a new, slightly more powerful and a lot more focused Vantage model with the arrival of the new Aston Martin Vantage S, with both Coupé and Roadster models on offer.

The increase in power for the Vantage S is modest – up from 656bhp to 671bhp – but then the regular Vantage isn’t exactly short on horses, and it’s enough to cut the 0-62mph time by a tenth to 3.4 seconds.

But the main differences on the S are the suspension setup, with tweaked dampers, softer rear springs, stiffer gearbox mounts, rear subframe now mounted directly to the body, and camber, toe and caster settings all tweaked to deliver a more focused car which actually rides a bit more gently.

Visual tweaks to set the ‘S’ apart from its lesser sibling include bonnet blades, ‘S’ badging and a big spoiler at the back delivering additional downforce, and 21″ alloys, with the interior treated to Alcantara and Leather, ‘S’ logos and carbon fibre trim.

No official prices yet for the new Vantage S, but expect it to be around £5k more than the regular Vantage and likely to quickly become the default Vantage buy.