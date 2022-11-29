New Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback ‘Performance’ models REVEALED – prices from £112,650

New Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback ‘Performance’ models arrive with a 30bhp power boost and prices starting at £112,650.

If you want a powerful Audi that’s practical too – and it’s still ICE that floats your boat – then you’ll be heading either to the Audi RS 6 Avant for ultimate practicality or the RS 7 Sportback if you want a bit more ‘flair’.

With no paucity of power, both cars offer supercar-like performance wrapped up in a family-lugging body, and now there are new ‘Performance’ models of both cars adding even more power and more equipment – at a price.

That price now starts at £112,650 for the RS 6 Avant Performance and £116,305 for the RS 7 Performance, rising to £130,050 and £133,705 respectively for the Carbon Vorsprung versions.

The ‘Performance’ badge comes courtesy of a power boost for both cars, pushing the regular models’ 592bhp up by 30bhp to 622bhp – and an extra 37lb/ft of torque – in the process cutting the 0-62mph time by 0.2 seconds to 3.4 seconds, and a new top speed of 174mph too thanks to changes to the limiter.

Audi has also cut the sound insulation between the engine and cabin for greater aural delight and upped the standard equipment to include 22″ matt grey alloys and exterior styling pack, gloss black exhaust tips and badges, RS design interior, ‘RS Performance’ puddle lights and RS Dynamic Package.

Spend more and move up to the Carbon Black versions of the ‘Performance’ models (£121,600 RS 6 and £125,255 RS 7)and you get and you get 22″ matt black alloys, matt carbon highlights, posh B&O sound, HUD, Plus Parking Assist and 360 camera. And you can spend even more for the Vorsprung versions (RS 6 £130,050 and RS 7 £133,705) with Nigh Vision assist and more.

If you want to spend even more you can, with the RS Dynamics Package Plus option adding 189nph top speed, ceramic brakes and coloured brake calipers, although it won’t be available until later next year.

Order books for the Performance RS 6 Avanta and RS 7 open next week, with first customer cars due in April.