New Bentley Flying Spur launches with 771bhp of PHEV power

The new Bentley Flying Spur arrives with the same 771bhp of V8 plug-in hybrid power to replace the retired W12 powertrain.

With the demise of the Bentley Mulsanne, Bentley saloons are now limited to just the Flying Spur, so making it as good as it can be is rather important.

It may not have the grace and stature of the Mulsanne, but it’s now turned into the most powerful four-door saloon Bentley has ever built – Bentley is calling it, with some justification, a ‘four-door supercar’ – with the arrival of the V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain we first saw in the new Continental GT.

That means a 548bhp petrol V8 with new single scroll turbos aided by a 188bhp motor in the gearbox for a total output of 771bhp, outperforming the binned W12 with more torque, more speed, more power, improved acceleration and lower emissions.

The upshot of all that power is a 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, the ability to run in EV mode at speeds up to 87mph and deliver 47 miles of EV range.

Keeping a grip on the power is Bentley’s Performance Active Chassis which delivers an electronic limited slip diff, 48V active anti-roll system, RWS and new twin-valve damping, and tech improvements abound in the infotainment.

Cosmetic updates include new grille, bumpers, diffuser and a 22£ alloy option, new perc vision Diamond quilt on the seats and ‘Wellness’ seating.

No official prices as yet for the new Flying Spur, but a starting point around £225k seems about right.