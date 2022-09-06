New Bentley Flying Spur Speed REVEALED – but it’s not a ‘Speed’ as we know it

A new W12-engined Bentley Flying Spur Speed arrives – perhaps the last outing for the W12 engine – but it’s just a cosmetic job with no extra power.

We’ve got used in recent years to Bentley’s performance models carrying the ‘Speed’ moniker to, naturally, denote their performance credentials, and although it’s difficult to claim a W12 Bentley actually needs more power it’s been a strong sales pitch for Bentley buyers. But no more.

Arriving as perhaps the last outing for the mighty W12 engines (or, at least, one of the last) the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed is revealed as the new range-topping Flying Spur, but this time it’s got no more power than the ‘regular’ W12 Flying Spur (now retired) offered. A slightly sad farewell to the W12.

That said, there is no shortage of power with the W12 delivering 626bhp sent to all four wheels (but mainly the rears) to get to 62mph in 3.8 seconds and on past 200mph.

The cosmetic tweaks for the Speed – which we’re assuming sits one down the pecking order from the Flying Spur Mulsanne – add blackness to stuff like the grill and tailpipes, ‘Jewelled’ filler cap (because you’ll be seeing it a lot) and new alloys.

Inside, the Speed gets a chunk of Dinamica fabric to denote its sportiness, ‘Speed’ graphics on the infotainment, and plenty of leather and veneer options.