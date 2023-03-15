New BMW 5 Series TEASED – and there’ll be an electric i5 and i5 Touring

The next generation BMW 5 Series is teased for the first time, promising ICE, Hybrid and PHEV powertrains and BEV i5 and Touring.

BMW has been busy adding electric cars to its offerings, and next in line to go electric is the next-generation 5 Series, teased today ahead of a debut in October.

But BMW is still hedging its bets with the new 5 Series by promising that there will be ICE, Hybrid and PHEV 5 Series models in the new generation, as well as electric, as not all the world is diving down the EV road with the same fervour as Europe and the UK.

That said, it’ll be BMW’s electric i5 which will grab most of the headlines, especially as BMW is promising that there will not only be an i5 saloon but an i5 Touring too. Which is very good news.

But it’s not just a regular i5 and i5 Touring – doubtless with different power and battery options as well as RWD and AWD versions – arriving, but there’s going to be an ‘M’ i5 too.

BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse, speaking at the annual group conference, said the best-selling M model in 2022 was the i4 M50i, so an i5 M60 with more power than the i4 M50 is a no-brainer.

BMW says the new 5 Series will be more dynamic and comfortable than the current 5 Series and will come with BMW’s latest 8.5 OS with a huge curved screen.

But will the new 5 Series have a ginormous grille?