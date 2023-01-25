New BMW M3 CS boasts 542bhp and costs £115,900

The new BMW M3 CS arrives with the same 542bhp as the BMW M4 CSL, but with four doors and four-wheel drive. Costs from £115,900.

Last year, BMW unveiled the M4 CSL, a range-topping RWD M4 with added lightness and a boost in power to 542bhp, as well as an eye-watering £124k price tag.

But what if you actually want four doors and xDrive AWD for added convenience and grip, and you’ve only managed to get your hands on £116k? Don’t worry, because BMW has the answer – say hello to the new BMW M3 CS.

Yes, you can now have the M4 CSL’s power in the M3 too as BMW boosts the M3 Competition‘s power by 39bhp by turning up the boost, as well as adding new engine mounts, dual-branch exhaust with titanium silencer and a sharper throttle response, in the process improving 0-62mph time to 3.4 seconds and on to 188mph.

BMW has also fiddled with the M Dynamic Mode, and there are new settings for the adaptive suspension, anti-roll bar and springs as well as increased rigidity.

The M3 CS comes with standard M Compound brakes – with Ceramic an option – with 19″ alloys at the front and 20″ at the rear and a plethora of lightweight carbon bits including roof and bonnet.

There are bits of carbon fibre on the inside too, as well as carbon fibre bucket seats and BMW’s big screenage with a 12.3″ dash and 14.9″ infotainment sitting under a big curved glass panel incorporating BMW’s M Drive Professional and OS 8.

The new BMW M3 CS – which BMW says is a ‘Limited Edition’ – goes on sale in March with prices starting at £115,900.