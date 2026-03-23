New BYD Atto 3 Evo Price and Specs ANNOUNCED – Costs from £38,990

The recently revealed BYD Atto 3 EVO will go on sale in the UK on 2 April, with two powertrain options and prices from £38,990.

We’re not entirely sure that massive horsepower in a modest family car is a sensible route to go, but that isn’t stopping car makers from boasting levels of performance from EVs which was the preserve of supercars just a few years ago.

The latest car maker to travel this dubious route is BYD with the new Atto 3 EVO.

Revealed just last month, the Atto 3 EVO still has the dimensions of its original sibling but now sits on BYD’s latest platform and gets new powertrains, which offer either RWD or AWD instead of FWD, and tweaked suspension.

Prices for the Atto 3 EVO start at £38,990 for the entry-level Design model, which comes with a single rear motor good for 308bhp and 280lb/ft of torque, good for 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds and range of 316 miles, with 220kW charging rates.

The Attto 3 EVO Design comes with 18″ alloys, parking sensors, 360 camera, 8.8″ Driver Display, 15.6″ infotainment, Google Maps, Wireless phone charging and electric heated front seats.

But if that’s not brisk enough, you can pay a few grand more (£42,730) for the Excellence model and get an additional motor at the front for a total output of 443bhp and 443lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and a range of 292 miles. Additional goodies include HUD, heated rear seats and panoramic roof.

The new BYD Atto 3 EVO goes on sale on 2 April and comes with a six-year 93,000-mile warranty.