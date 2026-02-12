New BYD Atto 3 Evo is as QUICK as a Bentley Bentayga Speed

The BYD Atto 3 Evo arrives with new powertrains boasting up to 443bhp with AWD and delivering 0-62mph in just 3.9 seconds.

The BYD Atto 3 is yet another fairly anonymous electric driving appliance from China, offering a 201bhp FWD motor for modest performance as a family runabout.

But now BYD has decided to deliver an ‘Evo’ version of the Atto 3, which lifts the Atto 3 – certainly in performance terms – to a different level. Always supposing that’s what you want from a family runaround.

In its less powerful form, the Atto 3 Evo comes with a much bigger 308bhp motor – this time at the back for RWD – and a bigger battery – 74.8kWh, up from 60.5kWh – good for 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds with official range of 317 miles.

The more powerful Atto 3 Evo comes with an additional motor at the front for AWD, and ups power to 443bhp, good for 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and range of 292 miles.

BYD has also upped the ante with the Evo’s electrical architecture, which has been upgraded from 400V to 800V, meaning DC charging at up to 220kW.

BYD’s Stella Li said:

The ATTO 3 EVO proves how big a step we can make as a brand in less than three years. We’ve distilled our EV innovations and our latest technologies into a package that has already proven popular with buyers across Europe. And the result is another standout offering in the class – powerful, efficient and packed with useful features. It’s not a car, it’s a BYD.

No prices for the BYD Atto 3 Evo yet, but first UK deliveries are due in the spring