New car sales UP by 7.2% in February, but EV market share DECLINES – Ford Puma the best-seller

New car sales in the UK in February 2026 rose by 7.2% to 90,100, the highest numbers for 22 years, despite which the EV market share fell.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), new car registrations in the UK in February 2026 rose by 7.2% to 90,100, the highest number since 2004 in a traditionally slow month as buyers wait for the March plate change.

The growth, for a change, was mainly driven by Private buyers, with a 17.6% lift in registrations, although fleet sales also rose, but by a much more modfest 1.8%, to maintain the biggest market share at 59.4%.

When it comes to powertrains, EV sales grew by a modest 2.8%, but as that was well behind the overall growth for February market share declined to 24.2%, the second month in a row we’ve seen EV share drop. And with EV market share so far this year at just 22%, it’s going to be hard to see it making the mandated 33% legislation requires for 2026.

Away from BEVs, PHEVs had a good month with numbers up by 43.5% for an 11.4% market share, Hybrid sales rose by 3.3% for a 13.1% share, Petrol grew by 5.2% for a 46.5% shareb, and diesel continued to fade (which it shouldn’t) with sales down 3.8% for a 4.5% share.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

The UK’s new car market is continuing to recover and EV volumes are growing too, even if market share remains disappointing. All eyes are now on ‘new plate’ March, which typically sets the tone for the year – and given sales of new pure petrol and diesel cars are currently required to end in less than four years, EV uptake must accelerate rapidly.

Top-selling cars in February were the Ford Puma (including the Puma EV), followed by the Kia Sportage and MINI Cooper.