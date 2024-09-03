New Dacia Duster goes on sale in the UK – Specs and prices announced

The new Dacia Duster goes on sale in the UK with four trim levels, three powertrains, and prices starting from £18,745.

Late last year, a new Dacia Duster was revealed, a new Duster which looked to be going upmarket with a modern Renault Platform, more modern tech and even a Hybrid powertrain option and a decent range of safety nannies. Which, we thought, would probably mean a steep jump in price.

In fact, the starting price of the new Dacia is just £18,745 – just over a grand more than the previous model – despite its enhanced offering, although you will pay over £20k for a Duster with a more modern engine than the TCe100 Bi-Fuel in the entry-level model. Still, good value.

Offered in four trim levels – Essential, Expression, Journey and Extreme – the Essential models (£18,745) come with Air Con, LED light signature, roof bars, electric windows (front), analogue instruments with 3.5″ TFT info display and Dacia’s Media Display (Smartphone Docking) and safety nannies. Essential trim is only offered with the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel powertrain.

Move up to Expression trim and you also get 17″ alloys, electric windows all round, auto wipers, 7.0″ Driver Display, Hill Descent (on 4×4) rear camera and 10.1″ infotainment. Prices are £21,245 for the 2WD TCe 130, £23,445 for the 4WD TCe 130 and £24,245 for the Hybrid 140.

Journey trim adds 18″ alloys, Front Fogs, heated electric door mirrors, Keyless, Climate, parking sensors, Multiview camera and wireless phone charging. Prices start at £22,945 for the 2WD TCe 130, £25,145 for the 4WD TCe 130 and £25,945 for the Hybrid 140.

Extreme trim also comes with Brown Copper door mirrors, 18.0″ semi-diamond cut alloys, modular roof bars, fake leather, heated seats, rubber floor mats and cargo mats. Prices start at £23,745 for the 2WD TCe 130, £25,945 for the 4WD TCe 130 and £26,745 for the Hybrid 140.

On sale now, first deliveries of the new Duster are due in November.