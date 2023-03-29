New Electric Kia EV9 can do up to 336 miles on a single charge

The newly revealed Kia EV9 electric SUV flagship comes with an official range of up to 336 miles with a 99.8kWh battery.

It’s just a couple of weeks since Kia revealed the new EV9 Flagship as they continue to drive down the EV route, but although we got a proper look at the EV9 we were a bit short on detail.

But now, although no prices for the EV9 have been revealed yet, we do get more information on the EV9’s technical bits.

As expected, the EV9 will come with an entry-level RWD model which features a 215bhp electric motor powered by a 76.1kWh battery, good for 0-62mph in 9.4, with a long-range RWD version also offered with a 99.8kWh battery and range of 336 miles.

The top model is the AWD version which gets the bigger 99.8kWh battery with a motor on each axle delivering 380bhp and good for 0-62mph in 6.0 seconds. But you can also opt for an optional ‘Boost’ system, which improves acceleration to 5.3 seconds. The ‘Boost’ function is an OTA add-on from the Kia Store, and you can expect many more ‘upselling’ add-ons to come.

All models come with an 800v electrical system which means charging at up to 350kW (if you can find one and it’s charging at full rate) which means a 10-80 per cent charge in under 20 minutes.

Trim options look set to follow the EV6 with an entry-level model plus GT-Line options (the photo above is the Kia EV9 GT-Line), with all models getting at least 19″ alloys, faux leather, multiple screens, V2L and Highway Drive Pilot.

Kia sys order books for the EV9 in the UK will open in the second half of 2023.