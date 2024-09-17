New electric Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008 Long-Range get MORE than 400-mile range

Peugeot reveals new long-range models of the electric e-3008 and e-5008, promising range of over 400 miles for both.

It’s only a couple of months since the new electric Peugeot e-5008 went on sale in the UK – along with its Hybrid and PHEV siblings – but Peugeot is already back with another option for the electric e-5008.

The new e-5008 Long Range comes with a 233bhp powertrain powered by a 96.3kWh battery – up from the standard 78kWh battery in the regular 5008 EV – and promising range of 415 miles, up from 326 miles on the standard range version.

The e-5008 isn’t the only Peuegeot SUV getting the new Long Range powertrain, with an e-3008 Long Range on offer too to go with the existing hybrid, electric and just announced 3008 PHEV, using the same powertrain and 96.3kWh battery as the e-5008 Long Range, but because it’s smaller and lighter it comes with a WLTP range of 435 miles.

Both the e-3008 and e-5008 Long Range come with a new battery pre-conditioning system promising greater efficiency and quicker charging times.

The official debut for both models is at the Paris Motor Show next month when prices will be announced, but expect the e-5008 to start at over £50k and the e-3008 at approaching £50k.