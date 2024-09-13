New Peugeot 3008 now with Plug-in Hybrid powertrain promising 53-mile EV range

Peugeot adds a plug-in Hybrid powertrain option to the new 3008, promising EV range of 53 miles and an 8% BIK rate.

Late last year, the new Peugeot 3008 arrived offering just a single ICE and single electric powertrain, but now Peugeot is hoping sales will be boosted with the arrival of a new PHEV powertrain option for the 3008.

No doubt aimed at private buyers who don’t want the hassle and cost of a pure EV – and fleet buyers tempted by the 8% BIK rate – it’s a sensible offering to solidify sales and appeal to more buyers.

The new PHEV powertrain combines a 1.6-litre four-pot petrol engine with a 123bhp electric motor housed in the seven-speed auto ‘box which can deliver a combined 192bhp and 258lb/ft of torque.

Despite the inevitable additional weight of the PHEV powertrain, the 3008 PHEV is quicker than both the mild hybrid and EV 3008s with a 0-62mph of 7.8 seconds.

The electric motor is powered by a 21kWh battery (which is where the extra weight comes from – around 300kg more than the ICE 3008) and promises EV range of around 53 miles, with Peugeot claiming it will run on electric power as often as possible at speeds of up to 83mph.

Prices for the 3008 PHEV start at £40,650 in Allure trim – mid-way between the ICE and EV models – and rise to £44,450 in GT trim.

On sale now, deliveries of the Peugeot 3008 PHEV will start in early 2025.