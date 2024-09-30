New Electric Peugeot E-408 to debut on 2 October

The Peugeot powertrain offerings for the 408 to increase with the arrival of the electric Peugeot E-408 in Paris on 1 October 2024.

It’s two years since the Peugeot 408 arrived as a sort of Crossover come hatch – and Peugeot’s take on the on the Citroen C5 X – offering a choice of petrol or PHEV offerings, with the promise of an electric option to follow.

Now, Peugeot confirms that the electric version of the 408 – the cleverly-named Peugeot E-408 – will debut in Paris on the 2 October.

Sitting on the same EMP2 Platform as the Peugeot E-308, it’ll come with a slightly bigger battery than its E-308 sibling – 58kWh, 4kWh bigger than the 308 – which promises range of up to 280 miles.

Power is also up on the electric 308 with the E-508 getting 215bhp and promising 0-62mph in a brisk 7.8 seconds.

For some reason, Peugeot has released a tesaer image of the E-408 (above) which tells us nothing other than the fact it sports an ‘E-408’ badge at the back, and we expect the only real difference apart from that will be a more closed-off grille at the front.

Inside is unlikely to be any different to the rest of the 408 range apart from some specific EV information on the infotainment.

Expected to go on sale soon after its debut this week, the E-408 is likely to start at around £45k.