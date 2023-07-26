New entry-level Mercedes EQ EV Concept teased

Mercedes teases the arrival of a new entry-level electric concept to be revealed at the Munich Motor Show in September.

Mercedes is busy trying to get its customers to fall in love with EVs, and now its teasing the arrival of a new EV – well, a concept – at the Munich Motor Show in September.

All we have at the moment is the teaser image above, which seems to portray an entry-level EV saloon – not unlike the Mercedes CLA in profile.

What will power this new ‘baby’ Mercedes is still anyone’s guess, and we have no clue what it’ll be called either. The obvious name choice would be EQA but that’s already in use as the name for Mercedes’ electric take on the GLA.

Of course, Mercedes may decide to bin the whole ‘EQ’ nomenclature for its EVs as they proliferate, so it’s possible it could simply use the CLA badge. Who knows?

It does seem likely that this new EV will come based on the new MMA Platform and feature Mercedes’ latest OS infotainment with much screenage. No doubt we’ll be drip-fed more details of the new EV before it gets revealed in September.

When the new entry-level EV is revealed at the Munich Motor Show it will sit alongside the reveal of the higher-riding Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain take on the new E-Class, and a camouflaged version of the electric G-Wagen, the production take on 2021’s EQG Concept.