New Ford Ranger Raptor goes on sale in the UK – and it’ll cost you almost £60k

The new Ford Ranger Raptor – the range-topping version of the new Ford Ranger – goes on sale in the UK with prices starting from £57,340.

The humungous Ford F150 isn’t sold in the UK, but now you can have a slightly shrunken lookalike version in the new Ford Ranger Raptor, now on sale in the UK with first deliveries later in the summer.

But if you do want a pretend F150 that’s a bit more suitable for UK roads then you’re going to have to dig deep – the new Ranger Raptor costs from £57,340.

Maybe it’s just us, but car prices seem to be getting out of hand, and this is a good example at around £10k more than the last Raptor model. Which itself seemed pricey.

That said, the Ranger Raptor looks a competent thing, with its twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 delivering 284bhp, 10-speed ‘box, FOX Live Valve dampers, full-time four-wheel drive, electronic two-speed transfer case, locking diffs and anti-lag for the turbos.

Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe, said:

Being able to build their dream Next-Gen Ranger Raptor is now a reality for our customers and they can experiment with the range of options with our online configurator. Whatever the combination, Ranger Raptor will always deliver its trademark ultimate off-road driving experience.

But even at a £57,340 list price, there’s room to spend more with stuff like Splash Decal Pack at £600, Raptor Pack at £1,860 and Premium Orange paint at £720.

If you want to go and play at speccing the Ranger Raptor head here.