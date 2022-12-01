New Honda Civic e:HEV is Scottish Car of the Year 2022 – and Kia grabs three awards

The new, hybrid-only, Honda Civic e:HEV is crowned Scottish Car of the Year 2022, and Kia grabs three category awards.

We’ve come to expect any ‘Car of the Year’ award in recent years to go to an EV or SUV – or both – as punters’ love of SUVs continues to drive the car market and award givers seemingly feel obligated to pick the ‘right’ car to reflect the changing car landscape in an era of enforced EV adoption.

So it’s refreshing to see the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers give the 2022 Scottish Car of the Year gong to what is a rather unfashionable car – the new Honda Civic e:HEV – which is neither an EV or an SUV, but a rather traditionally-styled five-door hatchback.

With prices starting from under£30k, Honda build quality and a very clever hybrid system which delivers real-world economy of 50mpg – and decent performance too – the new Honda Civic is a car which should be loud and proud on a list of the perfect family car buy. Let’s hope this win convinces more buyers to look at the Civic more favourably.

The top gong may have gone to the Civic, but Kia did well at the wards too, with the Best Family SUV and Best Full Hybrid awards for the Kia Sportage and best EV over £40k to the Kia EV6.

Association of Scottish Motoring Writers Jack McKeown said:

The latest Honda Civic impressed every one of our members with its smart new appearance, great practicality and excellent hybrid engine. Good fuel economy is more important than ever and we found the Civic to be extremely efficient. Add in Honda’s superb reliability and you have a car that is a more than worthy winner of the Scottish Car of the Year title.

Scottish Car of the Year winners 2022

Overall Winner – Honda Civic e-Hybrid

– Honda Civic e-Hybrid Small Car – Skoda Fabia

– Skoda Fabia Family Car – Honda Civic

– Honda Civic Family SUV – Kia Sportage

– Kia Sportage Large SUV – Genesis GV70

– Genesis GV70 Luxury SUV – Range Rover

– Range Rover Sub-40k EV – MG4

– MG4 £40k+ EV – Kia EV6

– Kia EV6 Plug-in Hybrid – Mazda CX-60

– Mazda CX-60 Full Hybrid – Kia Sportage

– Kia Sportage Utility/4×4 – SsangYong Musso

– SsangYong Musso Used Car – BMW 5 Series