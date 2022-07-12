New Honda Civic Type R – OFFICIAL reveal on 21 July

The new Honda Civic Type R will finally be officially revealed on 21 July, after a tease campaign lasting more than nine months.

It’s hardly a secret that there’s a new Honda Civic Type R on the horizon – following on from the debut of the new Civic – because it’s more than nine months since Honda delivered us the first official photos of the new R, albeit suitably camouflaged.

But now, finally, Honda has decided it’s time to take the covers off the new Type R, and that’s going to happen on 21 July – in the early hours in the UK – ahead of the first cars arriving in the UK early 2023.

We still don’t know exactly what Honda is putting under the bonnet of the new Type R, but having taken it off to Suzuka to set a new record for FWD cars – beating the previous record set by the previous Type R – by around a second, it’s likely any rumours of much more power are wide of the mark.

That said, Honda has said the new Civic Type R will be the most powerful yet, so expect something of a boost for the R’s 2.0-litre turbo four’s current 316bhp and 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds.

It also looks like the new Civic Type R will be more in the mould of the toned-down Sport Line version of the old R, rather than the mad looks of the normal R, although there’s still a body kit, rear wing and triple tailpipes on display.

All will be revealed on 21 July at 3am.

New Honda Civic Type R Reveal Tease Video