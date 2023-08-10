New Honda CR-V e:HEV from £45,895 – e:PHEV from £53,995

The recently revealed new Honda CR-V goes on sale in the UK on 14 August, with the hybrid e:HEV from £45,895 and the e:PHEV from £53,995.

Back in May, Honda revealed the new Honda CR-V with tweaks to its looks, slightly bigger dimensions, improvements to suspension and steering and a new honeycomb grille. And now it’s about to go on sale.

Powertrain options for the new CR-V are either a hybrid with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a pair of electric motors for AWD and producing 204bhp, or a 2WD PHEV promising over 50 miles of EV range.

Just two trim options are available, with the e-HEV available in either Elegance or Advance trim and the e:PHEV only available in the Advance trim.

Standard kit on the entry-level CR-V Elegance includes Honda Sensing 360, LED lights, Power Tailgate, Panoramic roof, Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Keyless, Digital instruments, wireless phone charging, with Advance trim adding Adaptive main beam, Multi-View Camera, Electric Driver’s Seat with memory, HUD and Heated Front Seats.

Honda’s Rebecca Adamson said:

The CR-V is an integral part of Honda’s heritage, and the latest iteration further builds on its excellent reputation. It delivers the performance, comfort and versatility that Honda customers have come to expect. Along with a new sophisticated design, luxurious interior and intuitive technology. For the first time, this SUV is also available in either a full hybrid or a plug-in hybrid powertrain, catering to a wider range of customer lifestyles and requirements.

Prices start at £45,895 for the e:HEV Elegance, rising to £48,995 for the e:HEV Advance and £53,995 for the e:PHEV Advance.

The new Honda CR-V goes on sale on 14 August 2023.