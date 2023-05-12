New Honda CR-V arrives complete with Plug-in Hybrid option

The new Hondas CR-V arrives with bigger dimensions, updated looks and the choice of hybrid and PHEV powertrains,

It’s a busy day for Honda with the reveal of the new Honda ZR-V and the electric Honda e:Ny1, but there’s yet another new Honda to announce – the New Honda CR-V.

Sitting atop the same global architecture as the Civic, the new CR-V grows by 69mm in length and a tiny 10mm in width, delivering a bit more luggage space and more legroom in the back in the process.

Despite a styling overhaul to make the CR-V look “stronger and more aggressive” with tweaked steering and suspension and a body some 15 per cent stiffer, the CR-V still looks familiar despite its new honeycomb grille. Inside, the new CR-V isn’t a lot different to the Civic, with 7.0″ digital instruments and 9.0″ infotainment.

Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre Petrol engine mated to a pair of electric motors in the hybrid, delivering 204bhp and 247lb/ft of torque, with Linera Shift Control for the CVT ‘box quelling the irritating revving from the engine.

As well as the hybrid, the CR-V is now offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain which promises EV range of over 50 miles – more than enough for most daily use.

Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe, said:

The all-new CR-V builds upon everything the iconic model stands for – progressive design, a premium cabin, class-leading levels of safety, practicality and comfort, and efficient and responsive performance. This latest iteration is the ultimate SUV package, offering a unique, dynamic and premium product that perfectly suits the current demands of the European market