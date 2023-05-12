New Honda ZR-V Hybrid arrives to challenge the likes of the Ford Kuga and Peugeot 3008

The new Honda ZR-V is revealed as a new hybrid Honda SUV, sitting between the HR-V and CR-V, with Honda Civic underpinnings.

The ‘family’ SUV market is a pretty saturated one with car makers vying to deliver the high-riding family transport buyers are still besotted with.

Now it’s Honda’s turn to squeeze a new SUV in to its range with the new Honda ZR-V – sitting between the HR-V and CR-V – and promising to be dynamic as well as practical.

That ‘Dynamic’ bit is down to the ZR-V sharing its underpinnings with the Honda Civic – and its e:HEV powertrain – promising to be as engaging as the Civic itself (well, almost).

The e:HEV powertrain isn’t quite a range-extender powertrain, but the engine can charge the battery and the electric motors drive the wheels unless you’re firm with the throttle when the engine chimes in too.

Honda has confirmed the ZR-V’s engine power comes from a 2.0-litre Atkinson engine but hasn’t revealed more. But the stats are likely to be the same as the Civic which means 181bhp and economy of about 50mpg.

Inside is much like the Civic too, with 9.0″ infotainment and 10.2″ digital instrument panel, but without the high central console.

Honda’s Yutaka Kato said:

The all-new Honda ZR-V has been designed and engineered to support busy, active lifestyles, and is a compelling addition to our SUV line-up. Combining day-to-day functionality, exceptional comfort levels and appealing design with sporty dynamics and our exceptional e:HEV hybrid powertrain, this is the perfect evolution of our European model range

Set to go on sale later in 2023, expect the new Honda ZR-V to cost around £38k.