New Honda ZR-V SUV – effectively a Honda Civic Crossover – costs from £39,495

The recently revealed Honda ZR Hybrid SUV will cost from £39,495, rising to £42,895 for the ZR-V Advance. Goes on sale 4 July.

You might reasonably think there are enough ‘Family’ SUVs on the market to offer something for everyone. But car makers still keep rolling them out to make the most of a market which can’t seem to get enough of them.

Last month, Honda revealed the new ZR-V Hybrid as a new SUV sitting between the CR-V and HR-V, but at just over an inch shorter than the CR-V it seems to be in danger of simply splitting buyers between then two.

Still, Honda says the ZR-V is a dynamic thing thanks to its underpinnings borrowed from the Honda Civic, so perhaps the ZR-V will be the ‘sporty’ driver’s Honda SUV of choice?

Power for the ZR-V looks to be Honson’s choice, with just a tweaked version of the Atkinson 2.0-litre four-pot petrol aided by a pair of electric motors, where, for most of the time, the engine charges the battery and powers the motors.

The entry point for the ZR-V is Elegance trim (from £39,495) which comes with 18″ alloys, parking sensors, rear-view camera, eight-speaker Sound, 9″ infotainment and 7″ digital instruments, with the ZR-V Sport (from £41,095) getting sporty bumpers and grille, black trim and alloys, cloth/fake leather upholstery, sports pedals, ambient LED lighting, hands-free power tailgate and wireless charging.

Top of the tree is the ZR-V Advance (from £42,895) which comes with full leather, heated steering wheel, panoramic roof, gloss black alloys, posh Bose Sound, 10.2″ infotainment and HUD.

The new Honda ZR-V goes on sale in the UK on 4 July.