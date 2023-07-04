New Hyundai Kona Electric costs from £34,995

The new Hyundai Kona Electric, bigger and more upmarket than the current Kona, will cost from £34,995 when it goes on sale in the UK.

We’ve seen the new Hyundai Kona with its new, more grown-up looks and tech, as Hyundai revealed it back in March. But, until now, we had no idea of specs and prices.

Now, Hyundai has revealed the prices for the Kona Electric and they start at £34,995 and rise to £43,095, which isn’t exactly bargain basement time and nearly £10k more than an equivalent ICE Kona.

Sitting on a new Platform, the Kona Electric is, this time around, an EV first and an ICE second, growing in size and with a longer wheelbase and styling cues from Hyundai’s Ioniq models too.

The entry-level Kona Advance comes with a 48kWh battery, range of 223 miles and 154bhp, rising to 319 miles on long-range models thanks to a bigger 65kWh battery and 215bhp motor.

Trim levels are the Advance (with either 48kWh or 65kWh battery), with N Line, N Line S and Ultimate climbing the range and all with the 65kWh battery, with specs broadly similar to the ICE equivalents.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK President, said:

The original KONA Electric set an immediate benchmark for the EV sector with a combination of industry-leading efficiency, keen pricing and high equipment levels all housed in a stylish SUV body. All-new KONA Electric will continue to deliver the solid foundations of the KONA name but pushes levels of efficiency and equipment even higher, with a body size that’s now optimised for space and comfort combined with futuristic EV-centric styling both inside and out but at all a price point that remains within reach.