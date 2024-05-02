New Ineos Grenadier Commercial goes on sale for the UK – because TAX

The new Ineos Grenadier Commercial goes on sale just for the UK so buyers can get the same tax benefits as Pick-up owners.

You might be asking “What’s with a new Ineos Grenadier Commercial when there’s already the Grenadier Utility?”, which is a good question.

The reason Ineos has delivered a new configuration for the Grenadier Commercial – and dropped the Utility – is, according to Ineos, because:

Customers in the UK have been asking for this addition to our model line-up since we launched in 2022, so we’re pleased to make this available so quickly.

UK customers have been asking for this new Commercial because of the convoluted tax system in the UK, which meant the only way businesses could get the VAT back on the Utility was if it was a pool car or only used for business. But the new Commercial complies with the rules so it’s VAT-reclaimable and beneficial VED-abled too even with private use.

The Grenadier Commercial comes with two seats, a flat-floor van bit with fixed full-height partition, is able to carry a standard Euro Pallet, has 2,000 litres of van space and can tow 3.5 tonnes.

Under the skin is still Ineos’s old-school gubbins with ladder chassis, beam axles, two-speed transfer case and locking diffs. So you’re never going to get stuck. It also comes with a BMW six-pot powertrain running with either petrol or diesel.

Prices for the Grenadier Commercial start at £51,931 plus VAT and OTR costs, with order books opening today.