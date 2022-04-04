New Kia Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models are emissions-free – in REVERSE

Kia details the powertrains of the new Niro, available in Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric, and the Kia e-Niro becomes the Niro EV.

Kia may have started its blitz to deliver pure electric cars with the very good Kia EV6, but that doesn’t mean it’s dumping the electric Niro. In fact, a new Kia Niro was revealed at the back end of last year and Kia has now revealed its powertrains, including a new electric e-Niro now badged the Kia Niro EV.

Unlike the EV6, Kia is clearly using ‘EV’ as a powertrain option in the Niro, delivering a car likely to coax more in to the fold as a proper family all-rounder that just happens to have electric motors as a powertrain option, together with both ICE hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

The hybrid version of the new Niro uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a small, 43bhp, electric motor for a total output of 139bhp and 199lb/ft of torque, with the plug-in hybrid version using the same 1.6-litre engine but with a bigger 110bhp electric motor for a combined 180bhp.

The PHEV also gets a bigger battery – 11.1kWh – than the outgoing model for an improved EV range of 40 miles, with both hybrid models getting a six-speed auto box which uses the electric motor for reverse so they’re emissions-free going backwards. They also feature ‘Greenzone Drive Mode’ which switches the hybrid versions in to EV mode in ‘green zones’, such as near schools and hospitals and residential areas.

The electric Niro which is now badged Niro EV instead of e-Niro, has the same 199bhp as the outgoing model, a 64.8kWh battery and range of 288 miles.

The new Kia Niro is due to go on sale later this month. Prices have not yet been revealed.