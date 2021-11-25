New Kia Niro REVEALED – and it’s still Niro Hybrid, Niro PHEV and Electric e-Niro

The new Kia Niro is revealed with a redesign, focus on sustainability and a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

We had a bit of a tease earlier this week for the new Kia Niro, and now Kia has taken the wraps off and revealed the new Niro, although they haven’t yet revealed details of the powertrains.

That said, and despite the arrival of Kia’s ‘proper’ EVs with the EV6, the Niro will still be offered with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

Taking influence from Kia’s 2019 HabaNiro Concept Kia say the new Niro is a ground-up redesign, with a new take on the ‘Tiger’ nose incorporating a bigger lower intake and smaller upper grille and full-width chrome strip, with the back end getting vertical taillights which are incorporated in the contrasting C-pillars.

Kia has given the interior a bit of an EV6 makeover, with a single piece screen incorporating digital instruments and infotainment, new ambient lighting strip running across the width of the dash and new centre console with rotary shift.

As it’s 2021, Kia is keen you know the new Niro is full of sustainable materials, from a headlining made from recycled wallpaper to water-based paint and seats made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves. We’re sure these materials will look, and feel, better than they sound.

Kia hasn’t revealed any details of the tech on offer in the new Niro, except for the new ‘Greenzone Drive Mode’ which switches the hybrid versions in to EV mode in ‘green zones’, such as near schools and hospitals and residential areas.

We’ll have to wait for details on tech and powertrains ahead of the new Niro going on sale in the first half of 2022.