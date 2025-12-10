New Kia Seltos REVEALED as an ICE-powered SUV to challenge the likes of the VW T-Roc

The new Kia Seltos is revealed as an ICE-powered SUV sitting below the Sportage and with a trio of petrol engines. Goes on sale in 2026.

The Kia Seltos has been a good seller for Kia across the globe, but it’s never made its way to the UK. But now, with the reveal of a new Seltos, Kia has decided that this time around the new Seltos will be on sale in the UK and Europe too.

Whether the world needs yet another compact SUV is debatable, but with cars like the VW T-Roc selling well, Kia clearly believes a new ICE-powered SUV can carve out a healthy piece of the market without cannibalising sales from the slightly bigger Sportage (or the slightly smaller Niro).

The new Seltos looks typical compact SUV, and typical Kia too, with a butch grille and Kia’s Star Map lighting, the de riguer butch plastic cladding, 19″ alloys and vertical tail lights, with an interior boasting twin 12.3″ screens, Climate Panel, reclining back seats and decent boot space.

Engine options – and it’s petrol only with no EV powertrain in sight – are a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol with 178bhp or 190bhp with a seven-speed auto or six-speed manual on the 178bhp version and eight-speed auto on the 190bhp model.

Also on offer is a 147bhp 2.0-litre petrol, available with AWD and boasting Terrain Mode with drive settings for Snow, Mud and Sand. A hybrid model will join the range at some point.

Ho Sung Song, CEO of Kia, said:

The Kia Seltos has always represented best-in-class value, and the next generation model builds on that legacy with an enriched offering that resonates with the diverse passions of our customers. Its expanded global presence and abundant practical and stylish features underline Kia’s commitment to meeting diverse mobility needs worldwide.

No prices or full specs for the new Seltos yet, but it’ll arrive in the UK in 2026 with a choice of X-Line and GT-Line trims. Expect prices to start around £30k.