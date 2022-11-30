New Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato – the ‘Rally’ Huracan – gets its OFFICIAL debut

The new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini’s ‘Rally’ Huracan, gets its official debut in Miami ahead of a limited run of 1,499 cars.

Who would have guessed, as the car world heads down the electrification route, that probably the last ICE Lamborghini would be a ‘Rally’ Huracan complete with raised ride height and chunky tyres?

Well, that appears to be the case as Lamborghini officially debuts the new Huracan Sterrato in Miami ahead of building a limited run of 1,499 cars.

We’ve already seen the Sterrato earlier this month, but now we get more details with this official debut, and although Lamborghini is billing the Sterrato as a Huracan for rally-type exploits on gravel roads, it looks like the perfect supercar for Britain’s often rotten roads.

Powering the Sterrato is the same 5.2-litre V10 you’ll find in the Huracan Evo RWD, delivering 610bhp and pushing the Sterrato to 62mph in 3.4 seconds, only 0.1 seconds slower than the Evo RWD. But its top speed is down to 160mph, mostly due to the all-terrain tyres.

Lamborghini has raised the ride height of the Sterrato by 44mm, fitted bolt-on wheel arch extensions, increased track widths, fitted new 19″ alloys with Bridgestone off-road rubber, added a pair of LED driving lights, new front bumper with underbody protection, reinforced sills and rear scuff panel.

There’s also a new driving mode – ‘Rally’ – to add to the usual Strada and Sport, with hydraulic dampers and Lamborghini’s MagneRide adjustability and carbon ceramic brakes.

Lamborghi boss Stephan Winkelmann said:

True to our values as a visionary, bold and unconventional brand, with the Sterrato we are breaking new ground in driving sensations. Presenting the car at Art Basel in Miami reflects how, just like an avant-garde work of art, the Sterrato represents a radical and original interpretation of the super sports car concept but, in terms of performance, the Sterrato belongs in the world’s most dynamic and exciting driving environments.

No prices yet for the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, but production of the 1,499 units will start in February.