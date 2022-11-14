Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato ‘REVEALED’ as a Porsche 911 Dakar challenger

Ahead of a debut later this month, we get the first official photo of the off-road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato taking aim at the Porsche 911 Dakar.

You wait forever for an off-road supercar (well, maybe) and out of the blue two come along.

Having seen the Porsche 911 Dakar raise its head above the parapet last week, we now got another off-road supercar with the first official photo (above) of the rather bonkers Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.

Not only is the Huracan Sterrato an off-raid supercar, but it’s also almost certainly the last Lamborghini to come with a pure ICE, sporting the same V10 as the regular Huracan.

As you’d expect from an off-road car – even an off-road supercar – there’s chunky body cladding, additional lights and roof rails, all the better for blasting on dunes or negotiating gravel tracks.

The Huracan Sterrato also comes with a raised ride height, chunkier tyres, underbody protection and a rear roof scoop. There’s no official word on power, but the Huracan’s four-wheel setup will be tweaked for more robust use.

Lamborghini says:

Automobili Lamborghini is about to present the new Huracán Sterrato: the first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces, reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasizing the brand principles of brave, authentic and unexpected.

All will be revealed in Miami on 30 November.