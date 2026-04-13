New Lexus ES EV on sale in the UK in May to challenge the Audi A6 e-tron and the BMW i5

The new Lexus ES goes on sale in the UK on 1 May to challenge the Audi A6 e-tron and BMW i5, with a single EV powertrain and prices from £59,345.

The Lexus ES has always been a left-field alternative to cars like the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series (and the Jaguar XF before Jaguar embarked on its EV reinvention), and the arrival of the new ES – which goes on sale on 1 May with a single EV powertrain – is unlikely to change that.

The Lexus ES 350e is, for now, the only model available in the UK, and comes with a single motor at the front, good for 221bhp and powered by a 77kWh battery with charging speeds of up to 150kW for a 10-80% chage in a bit under half an hour. Lexus iins’t quoting range, but it should be over 300 miles.

In Europe, the new ES is also offered with a 199bhp Hybrid powertrain and as an electric ES 500e with AWD and 338bhp, and although the Hybrid is unlikely to make it to the UK, the more powerful ES 500e is expected at some point.

The ES 350e is offered in three trim levels – Premium, Premium Plus and Takumi, with the ES Premium (from £59,345) coming with a 12.3″ drive display, 14.0″ Infotainment, electric front seats with driver memory and heating and ventilated, heated steering wheel, paddles for regen, panoramic roof and a suite of Lexus Safety System+.

Premium Plus trim (from £68,245) adds cornering lights, electronic rear-view mirror, leather, Mark Levisnson Sound, Easy Close doors, HUD, Wireless charging pads and bamboo layering door trim.

The range-topping Takumi model (from £72,545) further adds ventilated, heated and reclining rear seats with ottoman-style leg rest, centre console with control panel for seating adjustment, rear sunshades and 21″ alloys.

Exterior styling is familiar Lexus ES, although the interior appears to have lost the flair and quality we’re used to in Lexus models with a minimalist vibe and Haptic buttons.

The new Lexus ES 350e goes on sale on 1 May with first customer deliveries due in June.