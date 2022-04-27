New Mercedes-AMG C 43 Saloon and Estate REVEALED with 402bhp Mild Hybrid engine

A new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC is revealed in saloon and estate guise, complete with a new 2.0-litre Mild Hybrid engine with 402bhp.

It’s more than a year since the latest Mercedes C-Class was revealed, complete with a four-pot only engine line-up and an interior inspired by the S-Class.

Now, it’s time for a new AMG C 43 4MATIC – saloon and estate – to bow in, and it too gets a four-pot, 2.0-litre engine. This doesn’t sound overly appealing, but this 2.0-litre engine is the same one as the new SL 43 gets, and it’s potent.

With an electric turbocharger and newly-tweaked belt-drive starter-generator adding a small boost under full load, it produces 402bhp and 369lb/ft of torque, sent to all four wheels – with a rear bias – through a nine-speed auto box and with rear-wheel steering and a modified exhaust.

Mercedes has also upgraded the chassis of the C-Class for the AMG C 43, with the AMG Ride Control suspension getting double wishbones at the front and multi-links at the back, complete with adaptive dampers and upgraded brakes.

The AMG C 43 also gets a visual AMG makeover with Panamericana grille, new bumpers, bigger sills, diffuser, chrome tailpipes and 18″ alloys (19″ and 20″ options).

Inside, there are AMG graphics for the instruments and infotainment, AMG Performance steering wheel, AMG Sports Seats with Artico faux leather and microfibre, red seat belts and stitching, and AMG pedals.

Mercedes’ Philipp Schiemer said:

The new turbocharging system and the 48-volt on-board electrical system not only contribute to the outstanding driving dynamics of the C 43 4MATIC, but also improve its efficiency. In this way, we are demonstrating the tremendous potential that lies in electrified combustion engines. The standard all-wheel drive, the active rear-axle steering and the quick-shifting transmission all serve to enhance the Driving Performance that is the hallmark of AMG.