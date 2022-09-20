New Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance PHEV TEASED – Debuts 21 September

The latest Mercedes-AMG is teased ahead of a debut on 21 September, complete with a 661bhp 2.0-litre PHEV powertrain.

We all know the world is changing and we have to embrace more electric power in our cars – whether PHEV or BEV – and say goodbye to big cylinder counts and thunderous soundtracks. More’s the pity.

So it came as no surprise when we learnt last year that the next Mercedes-AMG C63 would come not with a big bhp V8, but with an electrically-assisted 2.0-litre four-pot. Which feels like the end of an era.

But although the prospect of a buzzing four-pot working its little nuts off under the bonnet is a bit depressing, the reality is far from it.

In fact, the buzzing little four-pot in the new C63 is mated to an electric motor at the back, together delivering something around 660bhp and 550lb/ft of torque, making this C63 an E Performance PHEV.

But AMG’s intention with the PHEV is not to give owners a usable EV range to float in silence around cities and towns, but to boost performance and little else. Its 6.1kWh battery charges and discharges quickly and is all in the name of performance. not economy and EV range.

Now, finally, the new Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance is to be officially revealed tomorrow, 21 September 2022, when we should get some performance stats and prices.