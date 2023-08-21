New Mercedes-AMG GT gets SL underpinnings and 4WD to better tackle the Porsche 911

The new Mercedes-AMG GT arrives with underpinnings from the new AMG SL, four-wheel drive and V8 power to tackle the Porsche 911.

When the Mercedes-AMG GT arrived back in 2014, Mercedes made it very clear the AMG GT was going to wipe the floor with the Porsche 911 and was a”Destroyer of Porsche 911 dreams“. But that didn’t happen.

In fact, the Mercedes-AMG GT has hardly scratched at 911 sales, with total sales since it launched in 2014 only around Porsche’s 911 sales in 2022 alone. Oh, dear.

Now, Mercedes is back with a new AMG GT, one based on the same underpinnings as the new AMG SL which, Mercedes clearly hopes, will tip the 911 comparison in its favour.

The new AMG GT is clearly a design evolution from the old GT but with a longer wheelbase, current Mercedes front-end looks, sloping rear, 2+2 seating and a boot that’s actually usable, with active airflow and active spoiler and V8 power.

Initially, the AMG GT comes in two guises, with the AMG GT 63 4Matic getting 577bhp and 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and the AMG GT 53 4Matic with 469bhp and 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds. Top speeds respectively are 195mph and 183mph.

As well as the new 4Matic 4WD, the AMG GT also gets rear-wheel steering, adaptive dampers, limited-slip diff, and hydraulic ant-rollbar tech, with the interior brought in line with recent Mercedes models with 12.3″ digital instruments and 12.8″ infotainment.

Mercedes-AMG’s Michael Schiebe said:

The new AMG GT Coupé combines highly dynamic driving characteristics and distinctive sportiness with a high level of everyday comfort. Our new GT is clearly the top-of-the-line product in our diversified portfolio and is therefore not only AMG’s youngest brand shaper, but also a clear commitment to the sports car made in Affalterbach. With the new dimension concept and optional 2+2 seats, we are directly responding to the wishes of our customers.