New Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance – it’s the S-Class ‘Warp Speed’ Edition

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance arrives as Mercedes switches the S63 to PHEV, delivering 791bhp and 1054lb/ft of torque.

We may be in an age where electric cars are setting all the performance standards for road cars, but Mercedes isn’t forgetting that ICE cars can still deliver a fair old lick of performance, especially when helped with a bit of electrickery.

So say hello to the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance – not a name that trips easily off the tongue – which uses its PHEV powertrain to muster as much power and torque as we expect the yet-to-arrive electric EQS 63 to muster.

That means a rather large 791bhp from a combination of Mercedes’ 4.0-litre V8 and a rear-mounted electric motor, powered by a 13.1kWh battery, a pairing which also delivers a whopping 1054lb/ft of torque.

Despite all the PHEV gubbins adding around half a tonne to the weight of its predecessor, the S63 E Performance can hit 62mph in just 3.3 seconds and on to 180mph (155mph if you don’t spec the driver pack), with power channelled through a nine-speed AMG Speedshift ‘box (and two-speed gearbox for the electric motor) to all four wheels.

There’s a wide choice of driving modes – Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Slippery and Individual – although don’t expect more than real-world teens EV range as this PHEV is really about the performance, not a big EV range. There are also four levels of energy regeneration available.

Cosmetic tweaks over a regular S-Clas include new bumpers and an AMG Panamerica grille, 21″ alloys, an AMG badge on the bonnet, an integrated diffuser and trapezoidal tailpipes as well as the usual AMG interior titivations.

No prices yet for the AMG S 63 E Performance – but it’ll be expensive.