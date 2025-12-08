New Mercedes GLB REVEALED – it’s an electric GLB, but it’ll soon be a HYBRID too

The new Mercedes GLB arrives as a replacement for both the old GLB and the EQB, initially as an EV but with a hybrid GLB to follow.

Mercedes’ quest to dump their standalone EQ EVs continues, with the arrival of a new GLB, this time a GLB with a choice of either electric or Hybrid powertrains, although, just as it was with the arrival of the new CLA, it’s the EV versions out to play first.

Looking much like the old GLB, but a bit bigger (and with a hint or two of the Smart #5 to our eyes) but with a big starry grille and many, many Mercedes stars, the new EQB grows in size and gets a 60mm increase in wheelbase to deliver more space in rows two and three (the UK will only get the seven-seat version of the GLB), and more headroom thanks to the fixed Panoramic roof (which can also be had with even more Mercedes stars).

Inside, things are much the same as the new CLA, with Mercedes’ cabin-spanning screens consisting of a 10.25″ driver display, 14.0″ infotainment and (optional on lesser trims) 14.0″ passenger screen running Mercedes’ latest MBUX and AI from Google and Microsoft.

The new GLB offerings kick off with the GLA 250+ and GLB 350 4Matic (or, to be precise, the Mercedes-Benz 250+ with EQ Technology and Mercedes-Benz 350 4Matic with EQ Technology), both with an 85kWh battery and 800V architecture promising 320kW charging speeds, enough for over 160 miles of added range in 10 minutes.

The 250+ gets a single electric motor at the back, good for 268bhp and 247lb/ft of torque with 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds and range of 392 miles, while the 350 4Matic gets an additional motor at the front for a total of 349bhp and 380lb/ft of torque, 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds and range of up to 382 miles.

More electric versions are to follow, as is a Hybrid version using the same 1.5-litre engine as the CLA Hybrid.

No UK prices yet for the new GLB, but German prices start from around £50k.