New Mercedes GLC ARRIVES with electric help for every model

The Mercedes GLC is updated with tweaked looks, additional technology and a range of all-electrified engines including a trio of PHEVs.

What’s the best-selling Mercedes? It’s the Mercedes GLC in the last couple of years, and Mercedes has managed to flog 2.6 million of them since the GLC arrived. So a new GLC is a big deal for Mercedes.

Sensibly, Mercedes hasn’t messed too much with the GLC’s looks, and although it’s a bit bigger than the outgoing GLC, with smoother surfacing, a more ’rounded’ look, new grille, butch wheel arches, alloys up to 20″, and two-part rear lights, it still looks like a GLC.

Inside, the GLC goes the route of the new C-Class, with an 11.9″ central infotainment screen and 12.3″ driver display with the latest MBUX and ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control.

Engine options this time around all come with electric help, with a trio of 2.0-litre MHEVs – GLC200 with 201bhp, GLC 300 with 254bhp and GLC 220d with 194bhp – joined by another trio of PHEVs.

The PHEVs on offer are the GLC 300e with 309bhp, GLC 400e with 376bhp and even a diesel plug=in hybrid with the GLC 300de with 328bhp. The PHEVs all come with bonkers official economy of up to 470mpg and all offer an EV range of over 60 miles, powered by a 31.2kWh battery which can be charged at up to 60kW.

All models come with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed auto ‘box, new four-link front and multi-link rear suspension, optional rear-wheel steering and air suspension and even an Off-Road pack for tackling rougher terrain.

Mercedes’ Britta Seeger said:

I am confident that the new GLC with its combination of dynamic driving enjoyment, modern design and functions such as the off-road cockpit and our MBUX augmented reality navigation will thrill both adventurers and families.

Available in standard Avantgarde trim or optional AMG line, the new Mercedes GLC will go on sale later in 2022, with GLC AMG models to follow.