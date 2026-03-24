New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class REVEALED to challenge the Bentley Continental Flying Spur

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class gets the new S-Class updates and added glitz to tackle competition like the Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

We got a comprehensive update for the Mercedes S-Class at the start of the year, so it was inevitable that its glitzy Maybach sibling would come in for a similar makeover. And here it is, the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

No longer a standalone model, the Maybach-badged S-Class has proved more successful than the original Maybach models, with every third S-Class sold in 2025 being a Maybach model so, although Maybach’s somewhat chintzy take on luxury is not to everyone’s taste, Mercedes is doing something right and managing to compete against cars like the Continental Flying Spur.

The obvious change for the 2026 Maybach S-Class is an even bigger grille, a backlit three-pointed star on the bonnet and more three-pointed stars on the headlights and tail lights, with Rolls-Royce style self-levelling logo centre caps on the wheels.

Inside, the Maybach gets a Maybach-themed take on the supercreen with instruments, infotainment and passenger screen all sitting under a single panel, and AI promising natural voice interaction, with just two seats in the back wth a fixed centre console housing a fridge, flutes, wireless phone charging and touchscreen remotes.

Under the bonnet, some markets (not the UK) can still have the V12, but here it’s a choice of a V8 S580 or straight-Six PHEV S580e.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes?Benz Group AG, said:

For 105 years, the Maybach name has stood as the benchmark for automotive excellence. With the launch of the new Mercedes?Maybach S-Class, this legacy continues with new levels of exclusivity and comfort. With the AI-powered MB.OS, we are further elevating the digital customer experience. The Mercedes?Maybach S?Class is the next highlight of the biggest product launch programme in our history. Mercedes?Maybach is an important strategic pillar in expanding our top-end segment.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class goes on sale tomorrow (25 April 2026).