New MGS9 PHEV arrives as a 7-Seat BUDGET rival for the Skoda Octavia

The MGS9 arrives as a 7-seat Plug-in Hybrid – MG’s first 7-seat SUV – with an EV range of 62 miles and prices from £34,205.

MG continues its assault on the car market with the arrival of a 7-seat plug-in Hybrid – the new MGS9 PHEV – as its first 7-seat SUV, set to challenge established models like the Skoda Kodiaq, Hyundai Santa Fe, Peugeot 5008 and more, and at a price – from £34,205 – which undercuts all the competition by quite a margin.

Under the skin of the MGS9 is the same plug-in hybrid powertrain found in the MG HS, which means a 1.5-litre four-pot petrol engine paired with an electric motor powered by a 24.7kWh battery, promising EV range of 62 miles, more than enough for daily use without bothering the ICE (well, as long as you plug in every night at home).

MG reckons the MGS9 is a proper 7-seater – not a 5+2 – thanks to a spacious cabin and 2.92 metre wheelbase, a chunk bigger than the Skoda Kodiaq which, in PHEV guise, comes with only five seats, and with 322 litres of boot space even with all seven seats in place. So, room for the dog too.

Inside, it’s pretty much MG HS too, with a 12.3″ infotainment and 12.3″ driver display and with a number of proper buttons for often-used functions.

MG is still keeping full specs under wraps for now, but we do know specs include faux leather, panoramic roof, heated, ventilated, and massaging seats and tri-zone climate.

MG UK’s David Allison said:

Combining an excellent electric range and strong efficiency with an elevated level of specification and refinement, the all-new MGS9 PHEV continues MG’s commitment to delivering accessible innovation and exceptional value within a highly competitive 7-seat SUV segment.

Despite a lack of detail on trim specs, the MGS9 is on sale with prices from £34,205 to £36,945.